Shadow of the Depth update for 30 April 2024

0.9.1.9 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Weapon enhancement is no longer limited by times, but by the level that can be reached according to the stage restrictions.
  • Increased the overall strength of active skills.
  • Increased the special skill strength of Stephanie.
  • Starting from 2-3, reduced the overall health of normal enemies and elite enemies.

Fixes

  • Adjusted the numerical calculations of some passive skills, including Dragon Knight and Dragon Slayer.
  • Fixed an issue related to the Steam overlay interface.
  • Other bug fixes.

