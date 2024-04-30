0.9.1.9 Update Notes

Updates
- Weapon enhancement is no longer limited by times, but by the level that can be reached according to the stage restrictions.
- Increased the overall strength of active skills.
- Increased the special skill strength of Stephanie.
- Starting from 2-3, reduced the overall health of normal enemies and elite enemies.
Fixes
- Adjusted the numerical calculations of some passive skills, including Dragon Knight and Dragon Slayer.
- Fixed an issue related to the Steam overlay interface.
- Other bug fixes.
