Update, Version 20240430

[Loot]Aten Slavedrivers may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Loot]Katan Outlaws may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Loot]Crazed Foremen may now drop Identity Wipe Collars.

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Bandit Berserkers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They may follow various blood god faiths. Your relationship with Katan outlaws will be damaged if you enslave them.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Workers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have some levels of blunt weapon proficiency. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Senior Crazed Workers after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have slightly better attributions than Crazed Workers. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Foremen after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have slightly better attributions than Senior Crazed Workers. Low sanity.)

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Crazed Survivors after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (Low sanity.)

[Enemy]All those enemies that got knocked unconscious will regain their consciousness after a while and remain hostile towards you.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki with additional details.

[UI]A character's face image's hue shall now match with their combat image's hue in the group menu.

Fixed an issue that the hue of the face images of senior crazed workers does not match the hue of their combat images.

【掉落物】阿腾奴隶监工现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【掉落物】卡坦法外狂徒现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【掉落物】发狂的工头现在可能掉落身份清除项圈。

【敌人】你现在可以在击败强盗狂战士后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们可能有不同的血神信仰。奴役他们会导致卡坦法外狂徒们和你的关系降低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的工人后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们具有一定等级的钝器武器熟练度。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败高级发狂的工人后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们比普通的发狂的工人属性略高。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的工头后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们比高级发狂的工人属性略高。San值较低。）

【敌人】你现在可以在击败发狂的幸存者后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（San值较低。）

【敌人】战斗后陷入昏迷的上述敌人，会在一段时间后恢复并继续保持对你敌对的态度。

【维基】上述所有内容均已更新到游戏的维基，并且有额外的细节。

【UI】在队伍界面中一个角色的脸图色调现在会符合这个角色的战斗图色调。

修复了高级发狂的工人的脸图色调不符合他们的战斗图色调的Bug。

