- Added in-game feedback form. You can use this to submit bugs and feedback from the pause menu, and supply save data & logs. Form localisation will come in a future update.
- Fixed bug where Chop's asks for RENT twice.
- Fixed day summary not listing correct rent due day.
- Fixed dialogue audio continue to play when game is paused.
- Fixed Droose giving Speakeasy key multiple times.
- Fixed bug with inventory items becoming invisible when you scroll the shop.
- Fixed tutorial soft lock.
Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop Playtest update for 30 April 2024
Playtest Update 30/04/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
