Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop Playtest update for 30 April 2024

Playtest Update 30/04/24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added in-game feedback form. You can use this to submit bugs and feedback from the pause menu, and supply save data & logs. Form localisation will come in a future update.
  • Fixed bug where Chop's asks for RENT twice.
  • Fixed day summary not listing correct rent due day.
  • Fixed dialogue audio continue to play when game is paused.
  • Fixed Droose giving Speakeasy key multiple times.
  • Fixed bug with inventory items becoming invisible when you scroll the shop.
  • Fixed tutorial soft lock.

