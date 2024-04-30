GAME UPDATE 1.0.3.1

Hi all,

I've added an option to prevent the story dialogues appearing. So, you can now avoid the need to button mash through these, whether that's because you've already played through, or if you just don't want them active.

Go to Options -> Usability -> Story Dialogue and turn the checkbox off if you don't want them to appear.

You can enable/disable this option at any time, but be aware that, if it is turned off while dialogues are already on screen, you'll still have to mash through to the end of the current story sequence before they are disabled. (That's just a result of implementing this in a safe way. I don't want to break the game!)

Story scene illustrations will still appear but fade in/out fairly quickly.

The option is a global setting, not tied to any game mode.

Let me know in the Community Discussions if you find any problems occurring because of this change!!

And there's also one small bugfix:

Fixed: Right shoulder button icon appearing at top left of map screen, etc. when it should be the left shoulder button.

In case of issues, the previous version of the build can be accessed through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and entering "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is set to version 1.0.2.7).

Thanks,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)