Build 14222598 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 15:09:40 UTC by Wendy

fixed some aspect ratio issues (there may be more, please let me know if there are)

volume now saves its state

added a settings menu to the main menu

added the ability to view your own cursor in game

added a tutorial popup on first puzzle you open to show controls

clients should also unlock puzzle on complete now instead of just the host