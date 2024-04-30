Hello, stalkers! Welcome to update 1.00.63.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 You can now disable voiceover in dialogues from the main menu and PDA, which some of you have complained about, saying the voices were irritating. I read everything and try to listen to everyone. Now you can turn them off. Dialogues in the intro videos cannot be disabled. Only in the game itself.

🔸 Minor tweaks in the main menu.

🔸 Optimization and improvements on some levels.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is unpredictable and constantly changing. Every step you take is a new challenge. Be vigilant and careful. We wish you luck! Many interesting discoveries await you!