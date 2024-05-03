NEW FIGHTER: Azutron! Version 0.7.0 is Live!

Our newest playable fighter, Azutron S-Type, is here at last!

Azutron is a high-mobility character who can move around the screen like no one else, primarily using his signature 8-way teleport, which lets him either rush down the opponent and create fast mixups, or weave around and punish the opponent's mistakes! He may be tough to get a handle on at first due to the precision required in his movement and combos, but once you know what you're doing, you'll be able to practically be anywhere on the screen at any time!

He's got lots of fun and interesting tools to play around with, such as his Holo-Jail which can immobilize the opponent after landing certain attacks, and his Long Arm of the Law special which can yoink opponents right out of the air! We hope you'll enjoy playing as him as much as we enjoyed making him!

Check out Azutron's official Character Showcase to get a full overview of his moveset!



We've added a lot of other new content in this update, too (which is probably why it took a lot longer than expected, but oh well!). There's a brand-new stage, AND a new Mission Mode boss, as well as a big quality-of-life update for Mission Mode itself! Even if you don't vibe with Azutron, there's no shortage of fun stuff to enjoy here!

Here are the full patch notes for this update:











































































