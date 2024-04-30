Addition:
- English language
Corrections:
- Various typographical errors.
- Aurns were displaying incorrectly in the Aurnister in the 2nd prologue.
- The relic "Broken Handcuff" wasn't working.
- It was possible to continue attacking colossus corpses due to a targeting bug.
- It was possible to use skills after clicking "End Turn" during enemy's turns.
- Aurns were not appearing on skills during drag-and-drop.
Improvements:
- When an enemy is hovered over with a skill that has the "Cleave" keyword, adjacent enemies that will be affected are now highlighted.
- Regions are easier to target for unlocking or moving to.
Balancing:
- Meditate now heals for 20 instead of 30 in the astral link.
Changed files in this update