PRIMA: First Rogues update for 30 April 2024

1.0.5

Build 14222355

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addition:

  • English language

Corrections:

  • Various typographical errors.
  • Aurns were displaying incorrectly in the Aurnister in the 2nd prologue.
  • The relic "Broken Handcuff" wasn't working.
  • It was possible to continue attacking colossus corpses due to a targeting bug.
  • It was possible to use skills after clicking "End Turn" during enemy's turns.
  • Aurns were not appearing on skills during drag-and-drop.

Improvements:

  • When an enemy is hovered over with a skill that has the "Cleave" keyword, adjacent enemies that will be affected are now highlighted.
  • Regions are easier to target for unlocking or moving to.

Balancing:

  • Meditate now heals for 20 instead of 30 in the astral link.

