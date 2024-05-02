Update v.1.5.36 - Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 14222307 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 18:06:08 UTC by Wendy

With the first update after releasing VERSION 1.5 ‘Master of Fate’ we are reacting to findings from both our own and community-led investigations to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Coffer

Fixed an issue that prevented players from transferring items from their Coffer into their Inventory.

Environment

Fixed a visual glitch caused by a mud asset near Shrine of Adyr.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to escape an invasion area by jumping on environment assets near the cemetery close to the Shrine of Adyr.

Performance

Increased the Shader Compilation timer to 10 minutes to allow for longer shader compilation one lower end hardware. We also updated the Shader Compilation text to indicate that this process can happen on every game start.

Crash

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in multiplayer invasions under special circumstances.

