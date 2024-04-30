 Skip to content

Mesh Replica update for 30 April 2024

Update Notes for 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for 1.1.0

  • Added Confusion skill for Slugs : disturbs the vision of hunters within a 4m radius around the Slug for 3 seconds (60s cooldown)
  • Added Emergency Healing for Hunters : fully restores the hunter's life (120s cooldown)

