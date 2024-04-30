Update Notes for 1.1.0
- Added Confusion skill for Slugs : disturbs the vision of hunters within a 4m radius around the Slug for 3 seconds (60s cooldown)
- Added Emergency Healing for Hunters : fully restores the hunter's life (120s cooldown)
Update Notes for 1.1.0
