April 30 - Mini Patch Notes

- Added 9 new laws.
- Adjusted some of the law modifiers.
- Happiness icon now displays correct emotion regarding to the people's happiness.
- Red Party now starts with 4 election investment tokens in Ankara.
- Slightly increased province investment costs, especially "Party Influence" cost.
- Some minor code fixes and text corrections.
Apart from these, I'm working on the "Building" system. When the buildings are completed, we will continue with the International Relations section.
Changed files in this update