Turkish Throne update for 30 April 2024

April 30 - Mini Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 9 new laws.
  • Adjusted some of the law modifiers.
  • Happiness icon now displays correct emotion regarding to the people's happiness.
  • Red Party now starts with 4 election investment tokens in Ankara.
  • Slightly increased province investment costs, especially "Party Influence" cost.
  • Some minor code fixes and text corrections.

Apart from these, I'm working on the "Building" system. When the buildings are completed, we will continue with the International Relations section.

