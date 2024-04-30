First patch

Base Logistics worker delay has been decreased from 5 to 2 sec.

Incorrect higher-level purchase contracts have been disabled.

Warning messages in the building window are now displayed automatically.

“Fix” button added to the warning message when setting up production or animal food with a missing Resource Order from nearby warehouses.

Logistics Building price has been lowered to 75 000.

Market view now displays the resources that have to be transferred from warehouses to Farm Owner’s House or Logistic Building.

Planning tool is available for buildings you can't afford.

Fix for some modals not showing up in Japaneese.