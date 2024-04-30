Minor fixes and QoL changes:

UI

Automatically hide mouse cursor while in match

Potentially fixed a problem, where the main menu could disappear on back/esc press

Switch between chat types with TAB instead of CTRL to prevent accidental switching (e.g. when using keyboard shortcuts)

Updated French translation by faller-magie

Made top icons during match clickable while match menu is opened, so that they can be access with the gamepad controlled virtual mouse cursor

Allow opening match chat with the select button

Updated some more old references from pixeltennis.de to pixeltennis.com domain

Added link to Steam Communityhub in the news for gathering player feedback

When the loading screen randomly would show the text "Your princess is on another court" and the current user is named Princess, the text is replaced with "The Princess is on this court!" [url="https://discord.com/channels/315582630534053888/694239079797227561/1232767454883872819"]reference[/url]

Misc

Improved detection of gamepad types

Prevent initializing the VirtualGamepad in builds when on-screen controls are not used