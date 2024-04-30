Minor fixes and QoL changes:
UI
Automatically hide mouse cursor while in match
Potentially fixed a problem, where the main menu could disappear on back/esc press
Switch between chat types with TAB instead of CTRL to prevent accidental switching (e.g. when using keyboard shortcuts)
Updated French translation by faller-magie
Made top icons during match clickable while match menu is opened, so that they can be access with the gamepad controlled virtual mouse cursor
Allow opening match chat with the select button
Updated some more old references from pixeltennis.de to pixeltennis.com domain
Added link to Steam Communityhub in the news for gathering player feedback
When the loading screen randomly would show the text "Your princess is on another court" and the current user is named Princess, the text is replaced with "The Princess is on this court!" [url="https://discord.com/channels/315582630534053888/694239079797227561/1232767454883872819"]reference[/url]
Misc
Improved detection of gamepad types
Prevent initializing the VirtualGamepad in builds when on-screen controls are not used
