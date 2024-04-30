Hotfix 1.2.1

🗒️Hot Fix is LIVE! 📣

🧑‍🔧 Changes

Hey everyone, we hope you are having a good Tuesday! Our team is sending out the new hotfix right now so be sure to update your game before you play!

We want to give another HUGE thank you to everyone who has taken the time to report their bugs in the The Official Big Shots Server⁠ feedback channel on our Discord. You guys are AWESOME! 💪 Thanks to you we were able to isolate bugs faster. the following have been fixed:

🐜Bug Fixes

• The achievement “Visit all maps” has been fixed. This should now unlock correctly.

• Some more fixes with waves not starting/ending have been resolved. (As a backup we’ve also implemented a failsafe to catch issues and make losing runs like this much less likely.)

• Fixed Instances of the mudmunchers getting stuck in specific situations. (This also fixes other enemies)

• The issues with upgrades getting randomly removed are also resolved!

Thank you so much, we will keep working hard for BIG SHOTS community and bring you the best experience! 🫡