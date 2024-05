[May Update] First Batch Of Rare Relics

Share · View all patches · Build 14222042 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 15:09:33 UTC by Wendy

New Content

Add 7 new rare relics. There will be a chance to obtain Rare Relics as level reward.

Butcher's Knife



-When enemy with [Overwhelmed] was defeated, units who damaged it after overwhelmed recover HP equal to the amount of [Overwhelmed]

Loyalty Medal



-Our [Rush To Rescue] has no CD, and can trigger [Sentinel I] after rescuing

-Our units with [Rush To Rescue] gain 2 ROUNDS 15% damage [Power] when ally in rescue range get damaged

Skewer



-Our unit recovers 15% HP after defeating an unit

Rod of Vengeance



-When our unit's HP drop below 50%, gains [Burst] equal to 40% ATK

-When our unit is defeated, all allies gain [Burst] equal to 20% this unit's ATK

Elvish Feather



-At beginning of TURN, if our unit attacked last ROUND and didn't get damaged, gains 1 ROUNDS [Power]+4, and refresh duration of previous gains

Victory Flag



-After our unit defeated an unit, gains 2 ROUNDS [Charge I] and [Rapid]+15, and refresh duration of previous gains

Pioneer Medal



-Our unit who moves or acts first in our TURN, gains {0} ROUNDS [Power]+5 and [Defended]+5