 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Etaine: Magic Survivor update for 30 April 2024

Updated List (2024/04/30)

Share · View all patches · Build 14222003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Content: Update controller adaptation! The game can be played using the controller now!! (But I rarely use controllers, so now I only implement the operation function, please give me feedback on the specific optimization, if it can be done, I will also complete it before the official version^_^ About UI highlighting, because I did not know that controller operations must have a highlighting effect, so now many UI components are highlighted by changing color, please note this and forgive me!)
  • Content: Add Controller Button Settings, allow some keys to be changed!
  • UI: Add the text description "Controller Operation" in the "Tutorial" Encyclopedia. Players who use the controller should go to watch it before playing the game with controller!!!
  • UI: Update all the description text related to the controll keys(add some description about the controller keys, mainly for the Tutorial)!!!
  • UI: Fix "Gold Dart" Chinese description error.
  • BUG: Fixed a bug that the effect of killing all enemies when picking up "Victory Vow" was interrupted because players kill enemies too quickly.
  • BUG: Fixed a bug that "Magneto" would not take effect and stop timer when the "Victory Vow" is in FOV.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2508891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link