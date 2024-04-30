Updated List (2024/04/30)

- Content: Update controller adaptation! The game can be played using the controller now!! (But I rarely use controllers, so now I only implement the operation function, please give me feedback on the specific optimization, if it can be done, I will also complete it before the official version^_^ About UI highlighting, because I did not know that controller operations must have a highlighting effect, so now many UI components are highlighted by changing color, please note this and forgive me!)
- Content: Add Controller Button Settings, allow some keys to be changed!
- UI: Add the text description "Controller Operation" in the "Tutorial" Encyclopedia. Players who use the controller should go to watch it before playing the game with controller!!!
- UI: Update all the description text related to the controll keys(add some description about the controller keys, mainly for the Tutorial)!!!
- UI: Fix "Gold Dart" Chinese description error.
- BUG: Fixed a bug that the effect of killing all enemies when picking up "Victory Vow" was interrupted because players kill enemies too quickly.
- BUG: Fixed a bug that "Magneto" would not take effect and stop timer when the "Victory Vow" is in FOV.
