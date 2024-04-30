We’re kicking into action – Footgun: Underground’s releasing today!

Share · View all patches · Build 14221949 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 14:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Footgunner,

Ready for some fricking-kicking roguelike action?!

Then pick up your trusty football and prepare for a perilous journey through different underground biomes, terrifying enemies, and many unique challenges – and Piñatas?¿

Check out our newest action-packed trailer if you haven’t already!

Feel free to join our Discord to ask questions or chat with like-minded people.

The whole team wishes you a great release day kicking some ass balls! #roguelikewithballs