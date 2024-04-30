1.1 beta version update

1. Added two chapters of the second chapter

Zero and Rui, who came out of the underground world, began to explore the above-ground world. What interesting adventures will they embark on? The second story officially begins~

2. New conquest mode

The second part is a brand new gameplay: strategic gameplay with dice as the core. Players are welcome to experience it~

A brief introduction to how to play:

The main body of the turn system is that players can get a certain number of dice at the beginning of the turn. The skills of each friendly character will consume a fixed amount of magic and a certain sequence of dice to release. The skills have different types and effects: single damage, group damage, Gains and debuffs... Match your characters appropriately, use props, and defeat diverse and powerful enemies!



Conquest mode:

Freely choose the node to advance, harvest props, collect relics, recruit teammates, learn new skills... Build your own powerful team from scratch and defeat the final BOSS!



Some instructions: