1.1 beta version update

1. Added two chapters of the second chapter
Zero and Rui, who came out of the underground world, began to explore the above-ground world. What interesting adventures will they embark on? The second story officially begins~
2. New conquest mode
The second part is a brand new gameplay: strategic gameplay with dice as the core. Players are welcome to experience it~
A brief introduction to how to play:
The main body of the turn system is that players can get a certain number of dice at the beginning of the turn. The skills of each friendly character will consume a fixed amount of magic and a certain sequence of dice to release. The skills have different types and effects: single damage, group damage, Gains and debuffs... Match your characters appropriately, use props, and defeat diverse and powerful enemies!
Conquest mode:
Freely choose the node to advance, harvest props, collect relics, recruit teammates, learn new skills... Build your own powerful team from scratch and defeat the final BOSS!
Some instructions:
- Due to limited personal ability and time, a small number of BUGs may appear. Timely feedback is welcome.
- The V1.1 beta version is currently only available in Simplified Chinese. English and Japanese will be available in a few weeks and more content will be available to you.
Changed files in this update