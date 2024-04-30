 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR 废柴队友 update for 30 April 2024

1.1 beta version update

Share · View all patches · Build 14221873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Added two chapters of the second chapter
Zero and Rui, who came out of the underground world, began to explore the above-ground world. What interesting adventures will they embark on? The second story officially begins~

2. New conquest mode
The second part is a brand new gameplay: strategic gameplay with dice as the core. Players are welcome to experience it~

A brief introduction to how to play:
The main body of the turn system is that players can get a certain number of dice at the beginning of the turn. The skills of each friendly character will consume a fixed amount of magic and a certain sequence of dice to release. The skills have different types and effects: single damage, group damage, Gains and debuffs... Match your characters appropriately, use props, and defeat diverse and powerful enemies!

Conquest mode:
Freely choose the node to advance, harvest props, collect relics, recruit teammates, learn new skills... Build your own powerful team from scratch and defeat the final BOSS!

Some instructions:

  1. Due to limited personal ability and time, a small number of BUGs may appear. Timely feedback is welcome.
  2. The V1.1 beta version is currently only available in Simplified Chinese. English and Japanese will be available in a few weeks and more content will be available to you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2832171
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2832172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link