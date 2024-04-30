【Version 1.30】

New system: Pets. The middle of the camp can consume materials to adopt a pet, which can help the player attack enemies, search boxes, light, provide a resurrection, and more. But if you want your pet to help you, you need to provide your pet with food to activate it. Pets will not be attacked by zombies, but will be attacked by humans and fall to the ground, once the pet falls, you need to help it to regain vitality.

Command - Come back: The pet immediately comes back to you, can be used to immediately call the pet to the side, can also be used to unblock the pet in certain places.

Command - Attack: Pets are capable of hunting down enemies in large areas and pursuing them over long distances.

Command - Protection: Pets are only able to carry out a small range of enemies and tend to surround you to protect you.

Command - Search: pets no longer attack the enemy, but look for the box to rummage, pet rummage after the completion of the box will be unlocked directly, you can open directly.

Instruction - Stand by: The pet will remain in place and will not take any action.

When you need to give a command to your pet, you can press [Z] to call out the Pet command menu. When you need to open your pet's backpack, you can press [P], provided the pet is present.

Dog collar stack maximum 1→3

Pet food stack maximum 1→5

Paint stack maximum 1→3

New craft: Pet food, pet canned food

Doctors are selling extra pet food

The price of pet food is reduced by 50%

The tripod accessory can no longer walk when aimed

Adjusted some map layout

In the mini map, the ICONS of large apartments are adjusted to a larger size, and the ICONS of villas are adjusted to a larger size

Fixed a BUG where crafting item achievements would not trigger

Modified the tips in the operation guide and added the pet section