Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 30 April 2024

Thrones of Decay is OUT NOW!

Greetings!

We're excited to announce that Thrones of Decay, the latest DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER III, is OUT NOW alongside Patch 5.0!

Check out the launch trailer below:

If you haven't already, you can check out the full patch notes in our blog post below to see the full list of changes coming in Patch 5.0.

📜 Patch Notes 5.0.0

It's been an absolute pleasure seeing your reactions to this new content as we've revealed it over the past few weeks, and can't wait to see how you get on playing as Tamurkhan, Elspeth and Malakai!

As always, we'll be listening out for your feedback after launch, so head over to the CA Community or the official Total War Discord server to share your thoughts.

If you run into any bugs or issues after updating, please report them in our dedicated bug reporting area of the CA Community.

Thanks once again for your ongoing support, and we'll see you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team

⚠ IMPORTANT

If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to Verify the integrity of the game files first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in this article.

If the issues persist, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.

🧱 MOD WARNING

Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.



