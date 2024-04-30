 Skip to content

Pine Harbor update for 30 April 2024

Hotfixes:0011

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • optimization improvement
  • added more enemies during daytime
  • during night limited enemies will be spawned. They are defeateable, but better run.
  • AI improvement
  • collision improvement
  • weapon physics collision update
  • damage from dead bodies bug - fixed
  • gamepad toggle sprint - fixed
  • added save dropped any items in any places
  • now you can drop weapons too
  • generator in shed updated
  • added 'time' now you can see actual time of the day in inventory (also can be adjusted in settings - "dynamic UI" and "time format")
  • added missing sounds
  • added name of picked up items insted of 'item received'
  • fixed missing items after restart game
    after this update you will be teleported to bus station, everything else will remain the same.

(manual "save in slot" in development and will be added this week)

