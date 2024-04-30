Hotfixes:0011

- optimization improvement
- added more enemies during daytime
- during night limited enemies will be spawned. They are defeateable, but better run.
- AI improvement
- collision improvement
- weapon physics collision update
- damage from dead bodies bug - fixed
- gamepad toggle sprint - fixed
- added save dropped any items in any places
- now you can drop weapons too
- generator in shed updated
- added 'time' now you can see actual time of the day in inventory (also can be adjusted in settings - "dynamic UI" and "time format")
- added missing sounds
- added name of picked up items insted of 'item received'
- fixed missing items after restart game
after this update you will be teleported to bus station, everything else will remain the same.
(manual "save in slot" in development and will be added this week)
Changed files in this update