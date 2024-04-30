New game mode: "The Crystal Arena" (unlocked from Chapter 2)
- 218 new missions.
- 107 unlockable illustrations.
- 28 new arcane cards.
- 6 new unit cards
- 3 new active powers.
- 1 new Ultima.
New difficulty: "Nocivus" (unlocked at the end of the Chapter 7).
- 16 new unique pieces of equipment.
- 7 new consumables.
- 4 new arcane cards "Festivity", "Burning Arrow", "Nephilim Oil" & "Thorny Whiplash" to be unlocked in Chapter 2 reminiscences.
- 2 new arcane cards "Push into the void" & "Wheelblade" to be unlocked in Chapter 5.
- 1 new "Klawnger Care" arcane card to be unlocked in Chapter 6.
- cards are grey when it's not the character's turn to play.
- When a character loses action points, a popup message displays the information.
- New abilities have been added to the Tianok unit cards.
The arcane card "Tianok Stable" reloads 1 action bar to all allied units.
The spawn of aecrysts (crystals appearing on the ground and giving ether) have been recalculated. They no longer appear after a character's free action.
Fixed a bug where equipment equipped on a character could be sold.
Revenants with long-range attacks that pass through enemies can target the furthest opponents.
Fixed a bug in mission 3-3 if not playing with Vesper.
Added a visual effect for the vestals' base attack.
Chapter 5 is slightly less difficult and the bosses less resistant.
Remove the card limit of your deck (previously was 60 cards max).
Mission 1-10 can now be completed with Sulcia, allowing you to complete the achievements from chapter 4.
The "Scourge of the Rebellious I" ability does 25% more damage.
The judge slows characters down by 25% instead of 50%.
Ligrias' "Slash in the Knee I" attack slows characters down by 25% instead of 50%.
The arcane card "Generous Donation" costs 3 ethers instead of 2.
All Crimson spear powers now hit 2 squares.
The unit "Benetactress" can heal.
The unit "General of Sylvaestris" summons 2x faster.
A bug with the healing spell of the unit "Conjurer" was corrected.
The bonus of the item "The Hermit's cards" corrected.
In missions where the ether gauge is deactivated, the blue bar is no longer animated.
Djalynx, Redgrave and Joachim can no longer have passive bonuses for additional syl gains.
