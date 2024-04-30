 Skip to content

MAJOR Vesper: Ether Saga update for 30 April 2024

The Crystal Arena

Share · View all patches · Build 14221543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode: "The Crystal Arena" (unlocked from Chapter 2)

  • 218 new missions.
  • 107 unlockable illustrations.
  • 28 new arcane cards.
  • 6 new unit cards
  • 3 new active powers.
  • 1 new Ultima.

New difficulty: "Nocivus" (unlocked at the end of the Chapter 7).

  • 16 new unique pieces of equipment.
  • 7 new consumables.

  • 4 new arcane cards "Festivity", "Burning Arrow", "Nephilim Oil" & "Thorny Whiplash" to be unlocked in Chapter 2 reminiscences.
  • 2 new arcane cards "Push into the void" & "Wheelblade" to be unlocked in Chapter 5.
  • 1 new "Klawnger Care" arcane card to be unlocked in Chapter 6.

  • cards are grey when it's not the character's turn to play.
  • When a character loses action points, a popup message displays the information.
  • New abilities have been added to the Tianok unit cards.

  • The arcane card "Tianok Stable" reloads 1 action bar to all allied units.

  • The spawn of aecrysts (crystals appearing on the ground and giving ether) have been recalculated. They no longer appear after a character's free action.

  • Fixed a bug where equipment equipped on a character could be sold.

  • Revenants with long-range attacks that pass through enemies can target the furthest opponents.

  • Fixed a bug in mission 3-3 if not playing with Vesper.

  • Added a visual effect for the vestals' base attack.

  • Chapter 5 is slightly less difficult and the bosses less resistant.

  • Remove the card limit of your deck (previously was 60 cards max).

  • Mission 1-10 can now be completed with Sulcia, allowing you to complete the achievements from chapter 4.

  • The "Scourge of the Rebellious I" ability does 25% more damage.

  • The judge slows characters down by 25% instead of 50%.

  • Ligrias' "Slash in the Knee I" attack slows characters down by 25% instead of 50%.

  • The arcane card "Generous Donation" costs 3 ethers instead of 2.

  • All Crimson spear powers now hit 2 squares.

  • The unit "Benetactress" can heal.

  • The unit "General of Sylvaestris" summons 2x faster.

  • A bug with the healing spell of the unit "Conjurer" was corrected.

  • The bonus of the item "The Hermit's cards" corrected.

  • In missions where the ether gauge is deactivated, the blue bar is no longer animated.

  • Djalynx, Redgrave and Joachim can no longer have passive bonuses for additional syl gains.

