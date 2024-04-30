Complete data saving system, build and customise new characters to join the adventure world
Open world with 3 copies of Hakata
24 weapons, 18 equipment, 24 accessories and rings, and 16 psychic abilities to collect.
6 new boss battles
Multiple types of enemies with random item and equipment drops.
Develop free inventory and map navigation
Signal update for 30 April 2024
Game 2.0 demo released!
