Signal update for 30 April 2024

Game 2.0 demo released!

Last edited by Wendy

Complete data saving system, build and customise new characters to join the adventure world
Open world with 3 copies of Hakata
24 weapons, 18 equipment, 24 accessories and rings, and 16 psychic abilities to collect.
6 new boss battles
Multiple types of enemies with random item and equipment drops.
Develop free inventory and map navigation

