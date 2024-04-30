- Fixed an infinite hit bug in the "lightning sword strike" ability.
- Adjustment of the "Charge Slash" ability: increased power, 50% additional physical defense penetration for the last hit.
- Fixed a bug that prevented souls from appearing on the high difficulty floor of the Zekkyo.
- Fixed a bug in which installed Familiar reinforcement pieces were displayed in the piece list.
- Added full screen display switching of the mini-map with the Select button (Tab key).
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 30 April 2024
Update 0.5.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
