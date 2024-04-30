Chemical treatment module

Improvements and fixes:

Enabled the possibility of activating or deactivating the chemical module. More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/04/chemistry-module.html

Added Iodine to the simulation.

Added Iodine activity and concentration monitoring meters to the core console in the control room.

Added the purchase management of the pumps associated with the chemical module to the tablet's commerce app.

Added the management of the pumps associated with the chemical module in the tablet machines app.

Added an engine power control that positions the control rods.

Added a button to the Bank app on the tablet to pay full loans.

Added the possibility of cleaning residual Xenon and Iodine to the Core maintenance tasks, to avoid the waiting time required for its natural degradation.

Improved the location map when purchasing components for the plant.

Unified the names of the tanks within the reactor containment building.

Changes were made and better detail of the operation of the levers inside the transformer room was added.

Fixed bug in valve names on the valve panel of the chemical treatment monitoring console.

Fixed bug in the fuel loading animation of the generating set.

Fixed bug of AO battery, where AO worked without a battery or did not allow it to be turned on even if it had charge.

Fixed bug when using the keypads to move the fuel blocks, where the value 9 appeared.

Fixed bug in the transformers, where the operating visual effect was still active even if they had been disconnected.

Fixed bug of dark video on the video surveillance monitor.

Fixed bug when activating zoom with an object in hand.

Fixed bug with incorrect lighting when holding certain objects in your hands.

Fixed bug that allowed you to see inside the resistance bench (clipping).

Fixed bug of the meters with history, where the graph was not correctly recovered when loading a saved game.

Ficed bug of memory consumption of meters with history graph.

Fixed bug of negative value in Prestige Points.