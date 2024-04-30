Chemical treatment module

Improvements and fixes:
-
Enabled the possibility of activating or deactivating the chemical module. More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/04/chemistry-module.html
-
Added Iodine to the simulation.
-
Added Iodine activity and concentration monitoring meters to the core console in the control room.
-
Added the purchase management of the pumps associated with the chemical module to the tablet's commerce app.
-
Added the management of the pumps associated with the chemical module in the tablet machines app.
-
Added an engine power control that positions the control rods.
-
Added a button to the Bank app on the tablet to pay full loans.
-
Added the possibility of cleaning residual Xenon and Iodine to the Core maintenance tasks, to avoid the waiting time required for its natural degradation.
-
Improved the location map when purchasing components for the plant.
-
Unified the names of the tanks within the reactor containment building.
-
Changes were made and better detail of the operation of the levers inside the transformer room was added.
-
Fixed bug in valve names on the valve panel of the chemical treatment monitoring console.
-
Fixed bug in the fuel loading animation of the generating set.
-
Fixed bug of AO battery, where AO worked without a battery or did not allow it to be turned on even if it had charge.
-
Fixed bug when using the keypads to move the fuel blocks, where the value 9 appeared.
-
Fixed bug in the transformers, where the operating visual effect was still active even if they had been disconnected.
-
Fixed bug of dark video on the video surveillance monitor.
-
Fixed bug when activating zoom with an object in hand.
-
Fixed bug with incorrect lighting when holding certain objects in your hands.
-
Fixed bug that allowed you to see inside the resistance bench (clipping).
-
Fixed bug of the meters with history, where the graph was not correctly recovered when loading a saved game.
-
Ficed bug of memory consumption of meters with history graph.
-
Fixed bug of negative value in Prestige Points.
-
Fixed bug in some translations (German language).
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Changed files in this update