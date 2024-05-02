Unholy Village | Gameplay, story update, and bug fixing notes V1.1

Hello everyone! 👋

We released the game on the Steam market a week ago and first of all, we thank you for your overwhelming interest.🌟

Previously in the game, there were various errors such as progress not saving, items getting stuck inside objects, and font errors in the language.

A few days ago, we released an update but haven't announced it yet. With that update, we fixed most of the errors I mentioned above. But our next goal is the next update.

We are planning to release the major update within 1-2 days and will share it as an announcement once it's released.

Customers who wish to purchase the game can do so with peace of mind.

In the near future, we plan to introduce different game modes to the game.📢

For example, a 10-minute zombie invasion mode on a selected map. We are also considering adding multiplayer functionality to these game mode types.

https://www.instagram.com/vault_llc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCLHuOCxrFIupYAi8Ca9oAA