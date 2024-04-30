Archery Overhaul & Combat Targeting & Many Survival Improvements & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14221396 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 18:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Vikings!

In this update, we have completely overhauled archery, introduced an additional new system for combat to make it more enjoyable, made many improvements to Survival based on player feedback, and fixed priority bugs.

Let's take a look!

Archery Overhaul

Updated all bow animations for both first and third person views. Improved its locomotion and transitions.

After considering a lot of feedback, added a specific crosshair animation that plays along the string-pulling process and then disappears shortly after.

Made bow zoom attached to string pulling, right mouse button zooms and pulls. Reworked zooming to be smooth and effective.

Added a pulling time limit before autocancellation.

Added directional bow melee attacks. Choose a direction and use the mouse wheel forward/backward. You can even hit with your head (swing up and scroll the mouse wheel down).

Added dodges with the bow in different directions.

Improved shooting, arrow flight, and arrow hit sounds.

Fixed bow animations not changing after unequip and UI not removing.

Fixed bow and hands jittering when walking.

Removed movement slowdown when using the bow.

Fixed bow physics issues after equipping before the first shot.

Increased bow damage and adjusted how hitting different body parts causes damage.

Improved how pulling duration and shooting distance change damage.

Made deer and wolves killable by headshot.

Increased AI arrow dodge chance.

AI shooting is more accurate at longer distances but with a lower headshot chance.

Combat Improvements

Improved physics and weightiness, bodies collide more realistically, and the hits feel more weighted.

Made it possible to just click to block for a second instead of only holding down the block button.

Adjusted running accelerations during unarmed state to allow for more precise movement.

Combat Targeting

Added a system that helps in targeting enemies smoothly during stance mode and attacking.

It activates only when holding the attack button. While you hold it, the camera will smoothly adjust to keep your enemy in view.

You can still attack without it. Also, it can be fully deactivated in the Control Settings.

We welcome your thoughts on it after giving it a try.

Additional Settings

Added No Combat Blur option, this allows you to turn off the depth of field effect (blur) during attacks.

Added No Interface option.

Added Motion Blur setting.

Added tree fall damage. Trees can now kill you.

Made trees not go through the ground but fall on it, added falling VFX, additional sound, and shake.

Increased delay before trees disappear.

Thin trees now give less wood than thick ones.

Removed screams during tree chopping.

Improved sounds of hits during chopping.

Improved timberaxe hit collision and physics.

Pickup Improvements

Made pickup instant.

Improved tracing for easier aiming, now it's easier to pick up, noticeable improvement for the 3rd person view.

Fixed pickup issues for clients in co-op.

Fixed Bug Mixing Workstation Items

Fixed the issues causing items from one workstation, like the furnace, to be visible during processes in another one, such as the campfire. Items no longer mix in co-op either.

Other Fixes

Fixed bots on the island not attacking.

Fixed falling under the Norse Lights map and adjusted some visual holes in it.

Made Shift + LMB move items stuck in inventory, in addition to RMB.

Addressed attacks stopping while performing, leaving only hand movement. This issue is hard to fully track, we think there is a chance it could still happen, please let us know if this is the case.

Survival Balancing

Lowered costs of many building elements that require wood to make it easier to build with.

Added more mushrooms around the map.

Increased Timberman axe durability.

Increased Raven sword durability.

Fixed pickaxe durability not working.

Stamina Balancing

Increased delay before the last drain and started stamina regeneration.

Speeded up stamina regeneration significantly, making running across the map easier.

Thank you guys for sharing feedback. We hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts