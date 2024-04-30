Patch 0.0.2

Bug Fixes
- Fixed some tutorials are skipping automatically.
Balance Patch
- The teleport spot for the Sturdy Shield Dragon Elite (the big guys) is now much further from the player.
- Sturdy Shield Dragon Minions (the big guys) no longer teleport at each intervals.
- Instead, they will now teleport only when they are far away from the player.
- In the second phase, base defense for Sturdy Shield Dragon Minions (the big guys) has been slightly reduced (to 180 from 200).
