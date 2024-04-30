TRAFFIC REGULATIONS UPDATE

Good day, people of Utopia, our beloved City! Chief of the Police Department here.

I would love to take a bit of your time for a very important announcement.

Lately, we have been receiving a lot of reports from worried neighbours regarding the multiple traffic incidents that have been taking place in our beloved city by people who are performing reckless driving. This has led to a state of insecurity that our department can not tolerate.

Starting today, we will pursue this unacceptable behaviour with all our resources, to ensure that everyone who drives through our streets takes extreme caution and does not risk anyone’s security.

From now on, every traffic incident will result in a fine of enough amount to make those uncivil drivers think twice before committing another fault.

For those involved in any upcoming traffic incident:

Every time you hit another person’s car, this incident will be reported and the fine will be deducted directly from your account in a lapse of 3 days. WARNING! Every single crash will be reported and charged simultaneously at the end of those 3 days.

Infractors will be notified by email when the charges are made to their accounts.

We hope that this new traffic regulation delivers much safer streets for our beloved Utopia.

We will continue receiving your reports in our citizen’s office at Discord

Thank you everyone, and take care!