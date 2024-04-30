 Skip to content

Governor of Poker 3 update for 30 April 2024

Permanent Major Improvements have just dropped! 🥳

Share · View all patches · Build 14221228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚀 Get ready for a BIG POWER-UP in GoP3! 🚀 We've permanently pumped up the energy in the game, bringing you MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS that you won't want to miss:

🐷 Enjoy a 2x Bigger Piggy Bank for more savings and more chips!
🔄 Free spin now with larger jackpots and resets every 3 hours instead of 4, so you can spin and win more often!
💰 GOP3 members now get x2 more daily chips and FREE Keys at the start of events, giving you the edge in every saloon!
💫 Boosted Super, Mega, and Ultra Spins with 4x more chips, plus an incredible permanent price discount of 75% off on the Ultra Spin
🎰 Get 2x more chips rewards when you level up, leveling up has never been this rewarding!

And the best part? All of these upgrades are here to stay FOREVER! 🎉

Don't wait any longer - dive into the excitement of GoP3 BIG POWER-UP right NOW!

-Your Governor of Poker 3 Team

Changed depots in internal-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 14221228
Windows 64-bit Governor of poker 3 Windows 64 Bit Depot 436151
macOS Governor of poker 3 Mac Depot 436152
