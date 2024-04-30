 Skip to content

Disc Golf Valley update for 30 April 2024

Release 1.477

Share · View all patches · Build 14221113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Champions Landing DDO layouts
  • Basket and chains spit out fixes
  • Various bug fixes and UI tweaks

Changed files in this update

Windows Disc Golf Valley Content Depot 1642891
macOS Disc Golf Valley Mac Depot 1642892
