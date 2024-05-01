v1.6 - Professional Voice Acting

Gather 'round, brave Dirgelings, for a chillingly delightful update that'll make your ectoplasm tingle with excitement! Version 1.6 of Dirge has emerged from the dark depths, armed with more treats than a haunted house on Halloween night. We've summoned the spectral talents of WiseZauriel, a professional voice actor and streamer extraordinaire, to breathe life into our characters like never before by taking on the role of Vince. Prepare to be spellbound as Vince, our intrepid narrator, guides you through the tutorial with all the gravitas of a seasoned investigator – it's a performance so spine-tingling, you'll scream for an encore!

But wait, there's more! We've tinkered with the audio settings, adding an adjustable dialog volume slider to ensure every shriek and whisper hits just the right note. And fear not, for we've exorcised pesky bugs faster than you can say "boo!" Say goodbye to befuddling menus, cryptic tooltips, and the spine-chilling sensation of munching on snacks moments before facing the Reaper. Our guns now match their spread to your cursor, ensuring your aim is as sharp as a vampire's fang on a moonlit night! So, grab your ghost-hunting gear, rally your fellow investigators, and plunge headfirst into Dirge 1.6 – where the scares are plenty, but the laughs are eternal! Follow us on social media and check out the update on Steam for a frightfully fun time! And don't miss out on WiseZauriel's eerie escapades on Twitch – it's a scream!

Additions

Voice Actor / Streamer WiseZauriel takes the role of Vince for the narration of the tutorial.

takes the role of Vince for the narration of the tutorial. Added adjustable dialog volume slider in Audio Settings.

Changes

"Unsure what menu to use" message removed from tutorial as it's not relevant.

Gave ammo dispensers a more verbose message why you can't use it.

Gun now ties into cursor spread so rifles are tight, shotguns are wide, pistols are mid

New themed social icons

Fixes

Fixed bug where child actors were showing spawners.

Fixed bug where if you eat food right before dying your death would not trigger.

Fixed navigation between different heights so minions don't get stuck as easy.

Fixed bad tool tips in settings menu.

Corrected some missing physical materials.

Hiding HUD setting bug fixed.

Fixed bug in reloading weapons in tutorial not taking ammo.

Fixed bug where moving between Crypt & Crypt AnteChamber would stop bonus regen as Wraith.

Fixed bug where monsters using items would see <MISSING STRING ENTRY> instead of the actual text.

Version: 1.6

Build: branches/Dirge_v1.6-DirgeSteam-UE_5.3-Shipping-452-8848