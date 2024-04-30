Tendryll Launches Into Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 14220937 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 12:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, Tendryll has released into Early Access! We’re excited to hear what you think of the game!

If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Your impressions and feedback mean a lot to us, and reviews help others discover our game.

If you enjoy Tendryll, maybe someone you know will too! Sharing it with friends, family, or on social media helps us reach more people.

Join our community on Discord, where you can have discussions about the game and give us your feedback and suggestions!

Thank you from the Brute Farce team,