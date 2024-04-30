Tendryll Launches Into Early Access!

Hey everyone, Tendryll has released into Early Access! We’re excited to hear what you think of the game!
- If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Your impressions and feedback mean a lot to us, and reviews help others discover our game.
- If you enjoy Tendryll, maybe someone you know will too! Sharing it with friends, family, or on social media helps us reach more people.
- Join our community on Discord, where you can have discussions about the game and give us your feedback and suggestions!
Thank you from the Brute Farce team,
- Max, Enji, and Vylo
