Tendryll update for 30 April 2024

Tendryll Launches Into Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 14220937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, Tendryll has released into Early Access! We’re excited to hear what you think of the game!

  • If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Your impressions and feedback mean a lot to us, and reviews help others discover our game.
  • If you enjoy Tendryll, maybe someone you know will too! Sharing it with friends, family, or on social media helps us reach more people.
  • Join our community on Discord, where you can have discussions about the game and give us your feedback and suggestions!

Thank you from the Brute Farce team,

  • Max, Enji, and Vylo

