 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noita update for 30 April 2024

BUGFIXES - APR 30 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14220662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hauskaa vappua! Here's some bug fixes and small balance tweaks to the Epilogue 2 update.

GENERAL

  • UPDATE: Tapion vasalli is a little tamer now

BUG FIXES

  • BUGFIX: UI - Lengthy item names (i.e. complex potions) would leak outside the info box
  • BUGFIX: Performance - melted plastic in huge quantaties caused performance problems
  • BUGFIX: Fungal Shift - fungal shifting into a rare material caused the game to crash
  • BUGFIX: Rare crash caused by tracking biomes (Thank you Dexter Castor Döpping)
  • BUGFIX: Game could crash when killing a Kummitus with a lot of HP
  • BUGFIX: Henkevä potu is no longer a homing target when held in hand
  • BUGFIX: Player could be deleted when traveling back and forth extreme distances instantly
  • BUGFIX: Unkilled Kivi caused stain problems
  • BUGFIX: Soft lock could occur when ending the game underground with a large number of orbs
  • BUGFIX: Fixed several enemy perks being broken in Nightmare Mode (huge thanks to pudy248 for the fixed code!)
  • BUGFIX: Extra Life perk now changes the icon to indicate when it has been spent
  • BUGFIX: Deadly heal should behave more nicely now

MODDING

  • MODDING: Lua - added CellFactory_HasTag
  • MODDING: GameEffectComponent - mIsExtension being false could crash the game
  • MODDING: BossHealthBarComponent added - the new healthbar behavior is moved to here
  • MODDING: MagicNumber BUGFIX_NEVER_DEFAULT_SERIALIZE_PLAYER added to control how player entity is serialized
  • MODDING: -enable_unsafe_paths command argument added, it allows the game to access all files on your hard drives
  • MODDING: -enable_recording_stuff command argument added, allows debug recording tools to be used

Changed files in this update

Windows Noita Content Depot 881101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link