BUGFIXES - APR 30 2024

Hauskaa vappua! Here's some bug fixes and small balance tweaks to the Epilogue 2 update.
GENERAL
- UPDATE: Tapion vasalli is a little tamer now
BUG FIXES
- BUGFIX: UI - Lengthy item names (i.e. complex potions) would leak outside the info box
- BUGFIX: Performance - melted plastic in huge quantaties caused performance problems
- BUGFIX: Fungal Shift - fungal shifting into a rare material caused the game to crash
- BUGFIX: Rare crash caused by tracking biomes (Thank you Dexter Castor Döpping)
- BUGFIX: Game could crash when killing a Kummitus with a lot of HP
- BUGFIX: Henkevä potu is no longer a homing target when held in hand
- BUGFIX: Player could be deleted when traveling back and forth extreme distances instantly
- BUGFIX: Unkilled Kivi caused stain problems
- BUGFIX: Soft lock could occur when ending the game underground with a large number of orbs
- BUGFIX: Fixed several enemy perks being broken in Nightmare Mode (huge thanks to pudy248 for the fixed code!)
- BUGFIX: Extra Life perk now changes the icon to indicate when it has been spent
- BUGFIX: Deadly heal should behave more nicely now
MODDING
- MODDING: Lua - added CellFactory_HasTag
- MODDING: GameEffectComponent - mIsExtension being false could crash the game
- MODDING: BossHealthBarComponent added - the new healthbar behavior is moved to here
- MODDING: MagicNumber BUGFIX_NEVER_DEFAULT_SERIALIZE_PLAYER added to control how player entity is serialized
- MODDING: -enable_unsafe_paths command argument added, it allows the game to access all files on your hard drives
- MODDING: -enable_recording_stuff command argument added, allows debug recording tools to be used
Changed files in this update