Early Access Final Patch

Good evening to all 10,000,000,000 Fish or Chicken fans nationwide!

Today is finally the final patch of the Early Access!

This time, we are mainly updating the system!

Here are the three main features this time!

Addition of the interrupt function!

The addition of the Gyotaku Pictorial Book function!

And the addition of the item catalog function!

DataSave function

Every morning when you visit the select screen (the screen with the store, start, etc.)

(If you find any problems, please let us know on the bulletin board.)

Addition of "FishPrint" function

You can now view the Fish you caught in ハラキリ as a FishPrint!

You can view the maximum size and minimum size of the fish as well as a comment about the fish!

Addition of the Item Pictorial Book function (the description on the select screen is "Collection").

In the item catalog, you can view the behavior of all items with ☆3 items once created!

Item behavior changes

皿より団子

The behavior of 皿より団子 in the 3☆ state has been changed.

The recovery area is deployed and the HP is recovered while the dumpling is within the area.

and damages any Fish that enter the area!

スローカード

Three cards of three different colors are now thrown in sequence.

The effects of the colors are as follows

Blue: can destroy blocks

Red: inflicts continuous damage to the enemy

Yellow: Stops the enemy's movement momentarily

Bug Fixes

The bug that the effect of shortening the reload time of Happening was reversed.

It's been almost 8 months since the launch and the end is in sight.

Thank you for your support over the years so far!

See you next with the official launch patch notes!