Farming Fest 2024 – Get 15 % off Pioneers of Pagonia!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Pioneers,

We are excited to announce that we are part of this year's Steam Farming Fest!

Steam Farming Fest 2024

The event is running from April 29th to May 6th. This is your chance to get 15 % off Pioneers of Pagonia. The sale will start on April 29th at 10 a.m. PDT. We are delighted to be showcased next to so many cool farming games!

Farming in Pagonia

The economy in Pagonia pretty much wouldn't work without our signature windmill and our farming system. Let us give you a quick summary of how it works:

The crop farm is designed for growing wheat, corn and flax. Once harvested, the goods are waiting to be picked up for further processing. Corn goes to the market stalls and wheat goes to the windmill for producing flour. Flax will be carried to the weaver where it is used to make cloth and rope. However, flax does not need to be grown, it can be foraged, too.

Windmill and Crop Farm

Pagonian farmers will work on fields nearby the vegetable farm in order to produce cabbages and pumpkins. After sowing the seed and watering the plants with water from the well, the veggies will be harvested and delivered to market stalls.

Good farmers know their land! In Pagonia it does make a difference where certain plants are grown. For example, the cultivation of wheat requires more fertile lands, which are much harder to find. Pumpkins, on the other hand, grow pretty much everywhere!

There you have it! Now you can become an excellent Pagonian farmer yourself. If you like farming in Pagonia, maybe you also like to check out other farmed-themed games during the Farming Fest.

Happy farming and see you in Pagonia!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2155180