Patch 1.0.7 is out now! Auto-sorting inventory & boosting Unfair Difficulty

It's been 54 days since we launched Zoria: Age of Shattering. The game was good at launch, but with all your feedback, we feel that it's really become great. We've implemented quality of life features and fixed some minor issues. As you're reading this, we're already working on our next Patch - stay tuned for that!

So, let's jump into the update. What's changed?

Patch 1.0.7

🏹 Miscellaneous

⚔️ Added exit portals for some areas after finishing the quest line - Abandoned Tower, Dorgoin Manor, The Lonely Tower

⚔️ Fixed multiple typos and added various small text improvement

⚔️ Animus Corpus – added new tracking quest for certain chest piece rewards

⚔️ Blacksmith – removed adjustable fragment quantity and crafting chance. Crafting will only accept 1 fragment and has 100% chance of success

⚔️ Fixed potential “Ring of Fire” bug where the player can evade the commander Malat fight and leave the intended area of combat, fight Malat outside of the area and get stuck because the Mage remains inside the designated combat area (“ring of fire”)

⚔️ Daeg Marastir - Disabled catapult strikes after the catapults are destroyed

⚔️ Tutorial – added tutorial about Attack of Opportunity

⚔️ Character Stats tooltip overlay - fixed issue with showing default condition stats info when hovering weapon/resistances stats

⚔️ Unfair Difficulty – boosted some enemy stats (Stamina/Strength) and reduced a little Armor/Magic Armor and Resistances

⚔️ Improved item level generation for reward items and kill drops

⚔️ Inventory System – added auto sort functionality for the main inventory

⚔️ Resource respawn will now use gameplay time instead of exploration time

🏹 Save System

⚔️ added option to delete save files

⚔️ added 4 new saving slots

🏹 Game Settings

⚔️ added option to enable/disable “Camera Shake”

⚔️ added option to enable/disable Commander Vision toggle sound effect

🏹 Achievements Fixes

⚔️ Fixed “Keeper of Knowledge” achievement. Removed tracking of unique lore pieces that are found on choice based game paths.

⚔️ Fixed achievement progress for “No Stone Unturned”

⚔️ Fixed potential issue with getting achievement “Mender’s Maiden Move”. Repairing all items instead of using repair one item would not trigger the achievement.

⚔️ Fixed issue with getting achievement “Master of Versatility”. Combat traits effect would not be recorded properly.

⚔️ Added some missing Lore pieces and fixed Story VII quest event unlock

