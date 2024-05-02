Bug Fixed and Offspring Preview

Dear "The Lost Village" Players,

We are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused by the severe bug that was present in our game. We are pleased to announce that the issues regarding "no damage attacks" and various ineffective attack bugs have been rectified before the May. Players are encouraged to update to the latest version. Should you encounter any problems, please do not hesitate to contact us on Discord or QQ group.

As mentioned previously, based on the reasons we discussed, we have reconstructed most of the skill sets and adjusted certain values that significantly impacted game balance. Therefore, it may be necessary to reconsider and experiment with your previous skill combinations. Our goal is to enrich the variety of skills and decrees players can use, thereby enhancing the game's diversity and overall experience.

In light of the inconvenience caused by the severe bug, we have decided to offer the next DLC, the "Offspring System," for free. Additionally, we will be gifting an extra DLC at no cost. We will announce the details of this DLC as soon as possible.

We are in the final stages of developing the much-anticipated Offspring System feature, and expect to release it within the month. We hope you'll be quick to claim it for free when it becomes available. More details on the Offspring System's gameplay will be provided in our next announcement.

Lastly, we wish you all a joyful every day!