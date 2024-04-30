 Skip to content

Of Life and Land update for 30 April 2024

📝 Roadmap and Editor Improvements - EA 2024.04.30 📝

Of Life and Land update for 30 April 2024

Hey settlers👋 ,
In addition to some quality of life updates for the editor, we would like to present our roadmap to you today:

As you can see, we have divided our goals into three different time periods. We have already implemented a lot of things under "Short Term", such as the visualization of the dirt or the worker overview.

What do you think of our roadmap? Please let us know. 👀

Patch notes:

  • Editor: Forcefully removes objects when they block a world tile placement.
  • Editor: Using XRay hint for the floor tile to always show which cell you are editing, even if it is behind something else.
  • Editor: Streamlet, river and lake tiles automatically add a water model and logic.
  • Editor: All waterfall tiles automatically add a waterfall model and logic.
  • Editor: All spring tiles automatically add a water spring model and logic.
  • Editor: Enabled the street placement and removal tools as well in the editor as the editor logic is now centralized.
  • Saving cell side community task job controllers as well if the base controller changed (e.g. a fence just got built while someone is helping out).
  • Removed warning log when the target base controller changed on save (e.g. a production building was removed while someone was working there).
  • Fixed an issue where upgrades of certain buildings could stack when they were refreshed.
  • Slightly buffed certain upgrades in the food distribution chain to balance stacking upgrades.
  • Production places: Made the production history more noticeable (size & checked mouse cursor).
  • We also try to get write access multiple times with a delay to write a binary map file if a third party program blocks write access.
  • Fixed an issue where certain street construction sites could not be built at very low locations.
  • Fixed a rare crash when a third quest entry replaced a displayed quest with a lower priority, while another one just got solved.
  • Marked new non streamer friendly music.

