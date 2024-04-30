Update 0.2 Patch Notes

Changes
-
The process of replenishing stamina will now use orange crystals instead of green crystals.
-
(This is to make it easier to place more towers and make it more difficult to increase the range of towers)
-
Trolls now drop 500 crystals instead of 250 green crystals when they are killed.
-
The starting amount of green crystals has increased from 500 to 1000.
-
The health of Poison, Fire and Ice towers has been increased from 100 to 150.
Additions
- Biome Balance: It is possible to make the game easier by placing more than one biome in a single direction. A biome balance system has been added to prevent this.
Changed files in this update