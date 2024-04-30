Update 0.8.0.4

UI Adjustments

The UI has been adjusted based on the latest player feedback, improving consistency between different UI elements, reducing the brightness of some interface elements, and optimizing the fonts of most interfaces.

Balance Adjustments

Based on the latest statistics and player feedback, we've made balance adjustments to a number of units and reinforcements. At the same time, we added a new technology to Sabertooth in order to adjust its role in battle.

Fortress

· [Fang Production] is adjusted to: Produces 12 Fangs to join the battle every 30s

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted to: Effect increases with unit level, increasing range by 5 and ATK by 25% per level increased

Marksman

· The cost of [Electromagnetic Shot] is decreased from 300 to 250

· The cost of [Doubleshot] is decreased from 300 to 250

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted to: Effect increases with unit level, increasing range by 5 and ATK by 25% per level increased

Vulcan

· ATK is increased from 87 to 90 (3% increase)

· The cost of [Scorching Flame] is decreased from 250 to 200

Melting Point

· Rotate speed increased from 50 degrees/second to 60 degrees/second.

· [Crawler Production] is adjusted to: Produces 8 Crawlers to join the battle every 30s

Mustang

· [Missile Interceptor]'s interception efficiency increased by 20%

Wasp

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted to: Effect increases with unit level, increasing range by 5 and ATK by 25% per level increased

Arclight

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted to: Effect increases with unit level, increasing range by 5 and ATK by 25% per level increased

Phoenix

· ATK is decreased from 3073 to 2981 (3% decrease)

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted to: Effect increases with unit level, increasing range by 5 and ATK by 25% per level increased

Wraith

· [High·Explosive Ammo]’s splash range bonus increased from 5m to 7m

Scorpion

· [Field Maintenance] is adjusted to: Automatically restores 4.5% of Max HP per second upon taking damage

· The experience required for upgrade increased by 25%

Fire Badger

· ATK is increased from 23 to 26 (13% increase)

Sabertooth

· Splash range is increased from 5m to 6m

· [Doubleshot] has been removed

· New Tech [Photon Emission]: After starting the battle, project a photon coating to ground allies [excluding yourself] within 50 meters around, reducing the damage they receive by 30% within 20 seconds, and immune to electromagnetic, igniting, acid and degenerate beam effects

Typhoon

· The launch interval of the Tech [Homing Missile] is adjusted from 8 seconds to 9 seconds

· [Barrier]’s shield HP is adjusted from 12000 to 11000 per level.

Tech Specialist

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Supply Specialist

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Deployment Specialist

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Giant Hunter

· Has been temporarily removed

Senior Defense Specialist

· The cost of [Senior Defense Specialist] is increased from 250 to 350

Senior Attack Specialist

· The cost of [Senior Attack Specialist] is increased from 250 to 350

Ranged Specialist

· Ranged Specialist’s effect is adjusted to: Increases the range of all ranged units by 10

· The cost of [Ranged Specialist] is increased from 300 to 400

Junior Manufacturing Specialist

· The cost of [Junior Manufacturing Specialist] is increased from 200 to 300

Top Supply Specialist

· The cost of [Top Supply Specialist] is increased from 200 to 250

Laser Sights

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Portable Shield

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Amplifying core

· The effect has been adjusted to: The ATK of units equipped with this item is increased by 60% while HP is increased by 60%

Enhancement Module

· The effect has been adjusted to: ATK increases by 20%, HP increases by 20% and promotion no longer consumes supplies.

· The level has been adjusted from level 3 to level 4

Sticky Oil Bomb

· Has been adjusted from level 2 to level 3

Smoke Bomb

· The effect has been adjusted to: Releases smoke in a straight line, decreasing the range of units within it by 35%. The smoke lasts for 2 rounds

Variant

· [Subsidized Stormcaller] is adjusted from level 1 to level 2

· [Subsidized Crawler] is adjusted from level 2 to level 3

· [Subsidized Arclight] is adjusted from level 1 to level 2

· [Assault Scorpion] is adjusted from level 1 to level 2

· [Elite Marksman] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Phoenix] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Hacker] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Stormcaller] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Fang] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Rhino] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Steel Ball] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Elite Arclight] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Improved Melting Point] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Assault Melting Point] is adjusted from level 2 to level 1

· [Extended Range Marksman] now appears at the latest in Round 4

· [Extended Arclight] now appears at the latest in Round 4

· [Improved Sledgehammer] is adjusted to: Increases Sledgehammer’s ATK by 60% and movement speed by 3, but increases recruitment cost by 50

· [Improved Wraith] is adjusted to: Increases Wraith’s ATK by 10%, HP by 10% and range by 5, but increases recruitment cost by 50

· [Improved Stormcaller] is adjusted to: Increases Stormcaller’s HP by 400% and movement speed by 5, but decreases range by 20 and increases recruitment cost by 50

· [Mass Produced Wraith] is adjusted to: Decreases the recruitment cost of Wraith by 100, but decreases Wraith’s ATK by 20%, HP by 20%

· [Mass Produced Rhino] is adjusted to: Decreases the recruitment cost of Rhino by 100, but decreases Rhino’s ATK by 20%, HP by 20%

Unit Drop

· If a player already has [Mass Produced] variant for a unit, this unit will no longer appear as unit drop cards