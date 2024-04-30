 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 30 April 2024

6.2.8

Build 14220250

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

  • Single-sided imported meshes are now automatically double-sided on import.
  • Added haptic feedback to the Crease, Separate Edge and Edge Cut subdivision tools.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Improved appearance of normals on creased subdivision edges.
  • Fixed syncing of light rotation when anchored and using a preset environment in Collab.
  • Fixed being unable to slide points on ink and strokes.
  • Fixed invisible strokes still being exported when they were made invisible through being part of an invisible group.
  • Fixed file format tags in the export menu being transparent when in passthrough.
  • Improved Collab networking conditions on some networks.
  • Made camera movement smoother on Please Stand By screen when tethered.

