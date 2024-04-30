VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Single-sided imported meshes are now automatically double-sided on import.
- Added haptic feedback to the Crease, Separate Edge and Edge Cut subdivision tools.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Improved appearance of normals on creased subdivision edges.
- Fixed syncing of light rotation when anchored and using a preset environment in Collab.
- Fixed being unable to slide points on ink and strokes.
- Fixed invisible strokes still being exported when they were made invisible through being part of an invisible group.
- Fixed file format tags in the export menu being transparent when in passthrough.
- Improved Collab networking conditions on some networks.
- Made camera movement smoother on Please Stand By screen when tethered.
Changed files in this update