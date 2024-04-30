Song of the Prairie 0.8.59 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

ːsteamthisːOptimization：

Optimized the spare model resources of Abby when dating with her in Back Hill.

Optimized characters AI in summer story line.

Optimized sleeping performance of your company.

Optimized the working performance of Huan and Liv.

Optimized the water surface performance of Second Homeland.

Optimized the route logic of level 3 Mermaid House.

Optimized the illumination of Mermaid House.

Optimized the visual effect directions of windmill beside the Mushroom House.

Optimized a situation that helpers may cannot find the target for a long time.

Optimized the activity range of town characters.

Optimized a situation that Wreath cannot be restored after dating and interacting with that.(Previous files cannot be restored).

ːsteamthisːFixing：

Fixed a problem that Laila may disappear.

Fixed a problem that there may be spare tools in scene.

Fixed the floating problem of Mermaid House.

Fixed a problem that rare blank-white mutan sheep will not be listed in Golden Ranch.

Fixed a problem that Mosu will wear robe in new game.

Fixed the interaction failure of plum tree.

Fixed a problem that withered trees will re-spawn in Second Homeland.

Fixed a problem that fence have to be cleaned to build thing in some construction areas in Second Homeland.

Fixed a problem that interact with chair in dating will not increase the interaction prompt.

Fixed a visual error of Tree Nursery when it’s watering.

Fixed a visual error of Champagne Rose in Flower Arrangement Station.

Fixed a problem that unlocked haircuts will not be displayed in Barber Shop: Haircuts data in previous save files cannot be restored.

Fixed name error of Flower Arrangement Station in backpack.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ