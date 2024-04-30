Matchmaking adjustments and several fixes

Rebound v1.1.1 is now live ːreboundː
Matchmaking
- Adjusted matchmaking algorithm based on observations from the last few weeks to provide more balanced matches quicker
- Created an internal region search speed modifier, NA West search speed has been set to 1.5x and Oceania to 2x. This means it'll be quicker to expand your search radius and find a match. If you have multiple regions selected, it will use the lowest search speed for all (if you queue both NA West and NA Central, it'll search at normal speed for both).
Quality of Life
- A player joining or leaving the custom lobby itself (but not the match) will no longer be announced in the chat when you're in an active match to avoid confusion
Cosmetics
- Fixed the monk hood clipping with default hair
Fixes
- Fixed the career interface not showing your rating history properly for people whose PC was in an unsupported language
- Fixed the button sizes in the esports tab, the EUSL button was a few pixels bigger than the others
- Fixed the new shop rotation notification dot not working properly if you change your PC's locale
- Fixed the game crashing if you set the puck spawn and target to the same location in practice (division by zero distance, oops)
- Fixed post hits not counting towards your Steam achievements. These will now count offline as well.
- Fixed the ability to join the pond from the end game screen of an online match or other pond session
GLHF,
The Oddshot Games team
