ver1.1.1.01小型更新

1.修复了“赤冠”结局不会触发彩蛋的BUG。
2.优化了手柄在一些小游戏中的操作。
- Fixed a BUG where "Red Crown" ending would not trigger eggs.
- Optimized the operation of the controller in some mini games.
