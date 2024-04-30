 Skip to content

Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 30 April 2024

30th April Playtest Changes

30th April Playtest Changes

  • Adjusted Rock Spike
  • Fixes to florasaur's running animations not playing
  • Fixed some areas where player's get stuck
  • Fix issues with boss camera clipping
  • Changing orbiting speed of saw, ghost and triple fire
  • Added Liquidx logo and Immutable logo during game startup
  • Fix battle UI stats number display
  • Enhance camera close distance
  • Disable dashing in mid air
  • Fix general skill triple fire limiting player dashing distance
  • Fix orbiting skills way of dealing damage
  • Raised the walls higher and removed visible walls during runtime

