Patch note ver 1.01.29

Updated Contents
- The English translations of some special snaps have been corrected.
- The translation of some of the special snaps has been improved.
- Added the ability to view achievements from the in-game menu.
- Scanned and implemented English manuals and packages.
- Achievements and special snaps that could not be obtained under certain conditions can now be obtained correctly.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Please continue to enjoy HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition.
Changed files in this update