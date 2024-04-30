 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition update for 30 April 2024

Patch note ver 1.01.29

Share · View all patches · Build 14220000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Contents

  • The English translations of some special snaps have been corrected.
  • The translation of some of the special snaps has been improved.
  • Added the ability to view achievements from the in-game menu.
  • Scanned and implemented English manuals and packages.
  • Achievements and special snaps that could not be obtained under certain conditions can now be obtained correctly.
  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.
    Please continue to enjoy HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2869001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link