Fixed some minor typos in dialogue
Added additional dialogue for episode 5
Changed Maria's Godbeast to G-Ankyloh.
Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 30 April 2024
April Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
