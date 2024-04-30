 Skip to content

Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 30 April 2024

April Updates

Fixed some minor typos in dialogue
Added additional dialogue for episode 5
Changed Maria's Godbeast to G-Ankyloh.

