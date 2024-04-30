- The advisor can now inquire with a club whether there is interest in the player
- Loading error in the club's contract renewal email request, fixed; game scores were partially affected
- New 3D scene
- Downgrading of very good values strengthened
- Very good values are now harder to train
Torschützenkönig update for 30 April 2024
Update 1.7.1
