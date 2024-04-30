 Skip to content

Torschützenkönig update for 30 April 2024

Update 1.7.1

Build 14219946

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The advisor can now inquire with a club whether there is interest in the player
  • Loading error in the club's contract renewal email request, fixed; game scores were partially affected
  • New 3D scene
  • Downgrading of very good values strengthened
  • Very good values are now harder to train

