Trial Play Content Update for April 30, 2024

Main Story Performance Adjustments
Adjusted the script for Chapter One and enhanced certain performance effects:
Added expression variations, emoticons
Added sound effects
Added background music
Module Adjustments
All levels within the "Scenario Drill" module have been completely reset.
Adjusted the talent tree and numerical values for the Scenario Drill module.
Modified the acquisition methods for "Achievement Points" and "Chips," which now drop through level completion.
Changed the display interface for the Scenario Drill.
Altered the effects of activating talent points in the talent tree.
