Trial Play Content Update for April 30, 2024

Main Story Performance Adjustments

Adjusted the script for Chapter One and enhanced certain performance effects:

Added expression variations, emoticons

Added sound effects

Added background music

Module Adjustments

All levels within the "Scenario Drill" module have been completely reset.

Adjusted the talent tree and numerical values for the Scenario Drill module.

Modified the acquisition methods for "Achievement Points" and "Chips," which now drop through level completion.

Changed the display interface for the Scenario Drill.

Altered the effects of activating talent points in the talent tree.